Bridge near Sanskriti School in Pune poses danger during heavy rains

Pune: The small bridge located near Sanskriti School in Undri, the spot from where 31-year-old food delivery executive Sanjay Kumar Yadav went missing on Monday night, is one of the unsafe bridges in the city with railings on both sides broken and in need of repairs since past five years.

A spot visit found that the bridge was built at a lower level and prone to submersion risk during heavy rains. Residents alerted authorities about the dangerous stretch during the flash floods of 2019 when the structure was submerged in flood waters.

The bridge is the main connecting link to The Bishop’s School, Sanskriti School and other educational institutions. Many huge residential townships have come up near the bridge making the stretch an important connecting road to Mohammadwadi, Undri and NIBM Road.

Rajendra Bhintade, who had petitioned the Pune municipal commissioner in 2021 drawing attention towards the issue of overflowing nullah near Sanskriti School said, “The width of nullah has been reduced because of illegal construction and it has affected the natural course of the waterbody. Authorities should take steps to avoid a 2019 Ambil Odha-like flooding situation here.”

Bhintade said that the height of bridge should be increased, railings placed and installation of flood alarm system.

“Action should be taken against civic officials and builders for reducing the width of nullah and putting the lives of residents in danger,” said Bhintade.

Tara Singh, president, Anandvan Parisar Residents Forum, said, “Mohammadwadi-Undri-Pisoli areas are facing issues like bad roads and lack of public infrastructure. There are reports of builders dumping construction debris in nullah.”

Ward officer Jyoti Dhotre said, “We had informed the roads department and drainage department about safety issues regarding the bridge which includes railings and reflectors.“

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.