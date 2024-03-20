 BRS’s Maharashtra head joins NCP - Hindustan Times
BRS’s Maharashtra head joins NCP

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 20, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The BRS, which tried to expand its base in Maharashtra last year, has been notably silent after the defeat of the party in Telangana

As the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) unit in the state has gone inactive, Manikrao Kadam, head, BRS Maharashtra, joined the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Raising questions about its future trajectory, Kadam along with his followers associated with the NCP. (HT PHOTO)
The BRS, which tried to expand its base in Maharashtra last year, has been notably silent after the defeat of the party in Telangana. Raising questions about its future trajectory, Kadam along with his followers associated with the NCP.

Kadam claimed that since the party’s defeat in the Telangana assembly elections, the top leadership has gone silent.

“Considering the uncertainty about our future, we wrote several letters to the BRS president to give us clarity as to what he wants to do with the party in Maharashtra. We gave them a week’s time to reply. With no response, we decided to move ahead in our political path,” he said.

Kadam was earlier heading the Marathwada unit of Raju Shetti’s Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana before the charisma of K Chandrashekar Rao and his farmer policies made him join the BRS in 2023.

