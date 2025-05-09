Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bulldozer runs over six-year-old in Pune; driver held

ByNadeem Inamdar
May 09, 2025 06:40 AM IST

The Bhosari MIDC police have arrested the driver, identified as Rahul Shriramchandra Yadav, 26, on charges of rash and negligent driving

The driver was arrested on Wednesday after a bulldozer ran over a six-year-old boy who stepped out of the roadside kiosk run by his mother at Raja Shiv Chatrapati Chowk in Moshi on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accident took place when the child’s mother had left him alone at her snack stall to buy coriander. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to the police, the accident took place when the child’s mother had left him alone at her snack stall to buy coriander. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, the accident took place when the child’s mother had left him alone at her snack stall to buy coriander. After a while, the minor stepped on the roadside and the speeding bulldozer ran over him. The child was rushed to a hospital and doctors declared him brought dead.

The Bhosari MIDC police have arrested the driver, identified as Rahul Shriramchandra Yadav, 26, on charges of rash and negligent driving.

Sub inspector Balajai Jonapalle said, “The accused hails from Uttar Pradesh and was staying in Mohannnagar.”

News / Cities / Pune / Bulldozer runs over six-year-old in Pune; driver held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On