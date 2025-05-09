Bulldozer runs over six-year-old in Pune; driver held

The driver was arrested on Wednesday after a bulldozer ran over a six-year-old boy who stepped out of the roadside kiosk run by his mother at Raja Shiv Chatrapati Chowk in Moshi on Tuesday. According to the police, the accident took place when the child’s mother had left him alone at her snack stall to buy coriander. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, the accident took place when the child’s mother had left him alone at her snack stall to buy coriander. After a while, the minor stepped on the roadside and the speeding bulldozer ran over him. The child was rushed to a hospital and doctors declared him brought dead.

The Bhosari MIDC police have arrested the driver, identified as Rahul Shriramchandra Yadav, 26, on charges of rash and negligent driving.

Sub inspector Balajai Jonapalle said, “The accused hails from Uttar Pradesh and was staying in Mohannnagar.”