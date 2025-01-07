Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Business guidance week’ for students of classes 9 to 12 

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jan 08, 2025 05:36 AM IST

As per the information given by the SCERT, guidance from experts in various career fields will be held on January 14

The State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) director Rahul Rekhawar has given instructions to observe a business guidance week for students of classes 9 to 12 in the state.   

The State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) director Rahul Rekhawar has given instructions to observe a business guidance week for students of classes 9 to 12 in the state. (Hindustan Times)
The State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) director Rahul Rekhawar has given instructions to observe a business guidance week for students of classes 9 to 12 in the state. (Hindustan Times)

“January 14 is celebrated as Career Guidance Day in Marathi, English and management schools with classes from 9th to 12th. This year, it has been clarified that this initiative will be celebrated as a week. Accordingly, the schedule for implementing the initiative has also been fixed,” said Rekhawar. 

As per the information given by the SCERT, guidance from experts in various career fields will be held on January 14, a session of alumni who have performed outstandingly in various fields on January 15, guidance from successful professionals on the topic of business mantra on January 16, broadcasting of SCERT webinar series on January 17, organising visits to industries and factories near the school on January 18, guidance for parents of students on January 19, and guidance from psychologists on January 21. 

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On