The State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) director Rahul Rekhawar has given instructions to observe a business guidance week for students of classes 9 to 12 in the state. The State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) director Rahul Rekhawar has given instructions to observe a business guidance week for students of classes 9 to 12 in the state. (Hindustan Times)

“January 14 is celebrated as Career Guidance Day in Marathi, English and management schools with classes from 9th to 12th. This year, it has been clarified that this initiative will be celebrated as a week. Accordingly, the schedule for implementing the initiative has also been fixed,” said Rekhawar.

As per the information given by the SCERT, guidance from experts in various career fields will be held on January 14, a session of alumni who have performed outstandingly in various fields on January 15, guidance from successful professionals on the topic of business mantra on January 16, broadcasting of SCERT webinar series on January 17, organising visits to industries and factories near the school on January 18, guidance for parents of students on January 19, and guidance from psychologists on January 21.