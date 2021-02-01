Businessman arrested for attempted murder of policeman
A Pune-based businessman who was booked for the attempted murder of a police constable has been arrested from the Mumbai airport on Sunday by the Pune police and remanded to judicial custody by a local court on Monday.
The arrested man has been identified as Utkarsh Balasaheb Patil (36), a resident of Breman chowk area of Baner. His workplace is located Kalyaninagar in the jurisdiction of Yerawada police station.
“While the crime branch Unit 4 was conducting parallel investigation in the case, police naik Surendra Sable acquired his phone number and photo while an anonymous tip informed us that the accused was arriving in Mumbai from Chennai and was headed to another state,” read a statement from Unit 4 of Pune police crime branch.
The 36-year-old realtor had tried to run over a police constable of Yerawada police station while he was enforcing a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against the now arrested man.
The NBW was issued against the man by the court of a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar.
The case in Port Blair was from 2018 about some financial misdealings, according to the police.
“He was remanded to judicial custody in the attempted murder case. He had acquired bail in the case at Port Blair as well prior to his arrest at Mumbai airport,” said police inspector (crime) Ajay Waghmare of Yerawada police station.
A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Patil.
