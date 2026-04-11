A 30-year-old cab driver is fighting for his life after being brutally assaulted by a group of six people, including three women, following a dispute over fare rates and passenger capacity in Loni Kalbhor on April 5. Cab driver assaulted over fare dispute; six booked

The victim, Shrikrishna Madhukar Lad, a resident of Yashraj Complex, sustained serious head injuries and is undergoing treatment at Jagdamba Hospital in Loni Kalbhor. Based on his statement, Loni Kalbhor police have booked six individuals: Dhaval Ravle, Saraswati Ravle, Vaishnavi, Yashwant Chalwadi, Sushma Chalwadi and Manisha Chalwadi.

The confrontation began when Lad arrived for a pickup. According to police, Dhaval Ravle sat in the front seat while five others attempted to crowd into the back. Lad objected to the number of passengers and said he would charge ₹25 per kilometre instead of the standard company rate, citing rising CNG costs.

The passengers allegedly became aggressive and insisted on the lower fare. The booking was eventually cancelled, but the group returned a short while later when Lad was waiting for another ride. They allegedly dragged him out of his car, punched and kicked him, and struck his head with a stone.

API Ankush Borate, who is investigating the case, said, “The police have registered a case involving charges of voluntarily causing grievous hurt and criminal intimidation, and further investigation is currently underway,” he said.​