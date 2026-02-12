Cabinet clears ‘My Village, Healthy Village’ scheme to boost healthcare

The Maharashtra state cabinet on Tuesday approved an ambitious public health drive, “My Village, Healthy Village,” aimed at transforming rural healthcare through community participation and preventive action. The state-level panel, chaired by the health minister Abitkar (in pic), will include additional chief secretaries, commissioners and department directors. (HT)

Proposed by Public Health minister Prakash Abitkar, the statewide campaign envisions cleaner, disease-free and self-reliant villages, achieved through coordinated efforts in sanitation, safe water supply and widespread social awareness initiatives.

Officials said the programme prioritises prevention over treatment, focusing on reducing communicable and non-communicable diseases, improving maternal and child health, enhancing nutrition, ensuring safe drinking water, managing wastewater and tackling lifestyle disorders.

“The ‘My Village, Healthy Village’ campaign will transform rural healthcare through people’s participation. Our focus is on preventing diseases, improving sanitation and nutrition, and promoting healthy lifestyles so that every village in Maharashtra becomes self-reliant and disease-free,” Abitkar said.

For implementation, committees will be set up at the state, division, district, taluka and gram panchayat levels. The state-level panel, chaired by the health minister, will include additional chief secretaries, commissioners and department directors.

“The objective is to raise health standards at the grassroots and encourage healthy behaviour,” a senior health department official said.

Villages will be evaluated on key health indicators, and those scoring above 70% will be declared “Healthy Villages.” They will receive certificates and cash prizes. The cabinet has sanctioned ₹80.75 crore for the first phase.

Officials said the initiative will extend beyond the health department, evolving into a people’s movement involving panchayats, self-help groups, schools and local organisations.

“It will give a new direction to the rural health system and strengthen the vision of a healthy Maharashtra,” an official statement said.