Candidates demand EVM data verification in Bhosari, Chinchwad assembly constituencies

PUNE Alleging discrepancies in vote counting and tampering with electronic voting machines (EVMs), candidates defeated in the recent assembly elections from Bhosari and Chinchwad constituencies have filed formal applications seeking EVM data verification. In Bhosari, BJP’s sitting MLA Mahesh Landge (in pic) defeated MVA’s Gavhane by 63,765 votes. (HT PHOTO)

Ajit Gavhane, representing the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Sharad Pawar, contested from Bhosari and Rahul Kalate from the Chinchwad assembly have applied to the district administration for verification of the microcontrollers in the EVM.

Kalate has applied for verification of 25 EVMs in the Chinchwad constituency, paying ₹11.80 lakh, and Gavhane has deposited ₹4,72,000 for 10 EVMs.

As per election norm, any candidate can seek re-evaluation of EVM data by paying a fee to the district collector’s office upon which, data from up to 5% of the EVMs per assembly segment are re-evaluated. Candidates had a seven-day window, which ended November 30, to file applications for microcontroller verification after the election results were announced on November 23.

In Bhosari, BJP’s sitting MLA Mahesh Landge defeated MVA’s Gavhane by 63,765 votes. Landge secured 213,624 votes (56.91%), while Gavhane, garnered 149,859 votes (39.92%). Moreover, in Chinchwad, BJP’s Shankar Jagtap defeated NCP (SP) candidate Rahul Kalate by 103,865 votes. Jagtap received 234,678 votes (60.51%), while Kalate, secured 131,458 votes (33.8%).