Candidates reach out to voters on last day of campaigning

Pune: All candidates from the eight assembly seats of Pune city tried to reach maximum voters by holding various rallies on Monday, the last day for campaign. All candidates from the eight assembly seats of Pune city tried to reach maximum voters by holding various rallies on Monday, the last day for campaign. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Mahayuti leader and minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol said, “Not in Pune, but across western Maharashtra, candidates had given preference to reach maximum voters on Sunday and Monday. Many central ministers and leaders from other states visited the city for electioneering.”

Congress city unit president Arvind Shinde said, “Our three candidates took part in rallies. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat participated in the Shivajinagar assembly rally.”

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) city president Ankush Kakade said, “We had planned two public meetings, but cancelled it and organised bike rallies to connect to maximum people. Our leaders avoided to make personal attacks in campaigning.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) city unit president Sanjay More said, “Though our party is contesting only the Kothrud seat in Pune, our workers campaigned in all the eight assembly constituencies. Our leader Uddhav Thackeray was unable to visit the city due to busy schedule, but Sanjay Raut and Sushma Andhare campaigned in Pune city and district.”

The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena led by chief minister Eknath Shinde, and the Nationalist Congress Party led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance consists of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).