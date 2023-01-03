Cargo services stopped at Pune airport

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) Pune has abruptly suspended cargo services from the Pune airport in accordance with the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security’s instructions (BCAS). The cargo services will be closed until the next orders are received, which will have a significant impact on the transportation of goods from Pune.

The Pune international airport is located in Lohegaon, and approximately 170 to 180 flights depart from Pune each day. While there is a significant amount of cargo transport from the airport, not only to domestic destinations but also to some international destinations.

Daily, 100 tonnes of goods are transported from Pune airport, but this service has now been suspended indefinitely.

“We received instructions from BCAS, and as a result, cargo services from Pune airport have been suspended. This service will be stopped until further instructions are received, and only cargo service will resume “Pune airport director Santosh Dhoke stated.

AAI has begun the process of relocating the cargo facilities to this new space within the Pune airport grounds. The new cargo terminal will have a capacity of 36,000 tonnes when it opens in March 2023. AAI’s other branch, ‘AAI Cargo Logistics and allied services company,’ will oversee the operations of this cargo facility in its new location. Various extension projects at the Lohegaon airport have been ongoing for the past two years.