Case against Seva Vikas Coop bank for duping customer of Rs25 lakh

PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police booked officials of a cooperative bank in Chinchwad for allegedly duping a customer of Rs25 lakh in November. The complainant in the case claimed that the bank failed to deposit the money from 13 fixed deposits (FDs) and one savings account, according to the police.

The complainant claimed that he and his family members had multiple FDs and one savings account in the bank identified as Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank Limited. The complainant had asked the bank officials multiple times to release funds from all investments in the bank. The complainant’s family had invested an estimated Rs25,03,223 according to the police. Despite repeated requests however, the bank did not release the funds.

Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank Limited has multiple cases registered against it all over Pimpri-Chinchwad. There are at least 14 other cases registered against the bank and its officials for various reasons, including loan fraud. The bank chairman, director, and around 25 of its officials are facing charges for duping customers of nearly Rs429.57 crore, according to the police.

In the latest case, Pimpri-Chinchwad police chief Krishna Prakash formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the matter. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had appointed an administrator for the bank after four of its directors were booked in multiple cases. A case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with section 3 of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act, 1999, has been registered at Nigdi police station. Assistant police inspector Amol Korde of Nigdi police station is investigating the case.