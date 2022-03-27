Case filed against youths in Pune for obscene remarks against woman

A 20-year-old youth was physically assaulted at the parking of Raja Bahadur Mills compound after he objected to the behaviour of accused who whistled at his woman friend.

The incident took place on March 13 and the Bund Garden police have booked 13 people in connection with the incident under IPC 395 (dacoity), 397 (committing robbery), 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman, utters any words, makes any sound or gesture, or exhibits any object, intending that such word or sound shall be heard, or that such gesture or object shall be seen, by such woman, or intrudes upon the privacy of such woman) and relevant sections of the Mumbai Police Act.

Ohansingh Sahani (20) has lodged FIR against the suspect. He along with a woman friend and another male friend had come out of the mill area and were at the parking lot behind a prominent pub when one of suspects whistled at the girl.

The accused pointed towards the girl and said that she was beautiful in an obscene manner. Later, he banged his head on the face of Sahani and injured him. The accused who were initially three persons then called ten others and together they attacked his friend and pushed him on an iron bar.

They later charged at the complainant with iron rods and attacked him with a bell type object leaving him injured on his ear and back. Assistant police inspector (API) Abhijit Jadhav, the investigating officer, said that the incident took place at 3.30 am after an event at the hotel.

“The victim and his friend were attacked by a group of persons who had come for a party. One of the names has been identified and arrests will follow soon. We have also sought CCTV camera footage from the hotel,” he said. During the scuffle, the victim lost ₹6,500 cash kept in his pocket, the complaint stated.