Cases against two private schools in Pune for operating without permission

The Hinjewadi police have lodged FIRs against two schools - Bliss Edify International School and Rudimentary International School – for not having the mandatory government permissions required to run them. The action comes on the back of complaints by the school education department. Rudimentary International School located at Ozarkarwadi Road, Maan (HT PHOTO)

In the case of Bliss Edify International School - which is run by the Budhrani Knowledge Foundation, Hinjewadi – school principal Sija Ali Khan and chairman Gautam Budhrani have been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently using document), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR against Bliss Edify International School was lodged on Thursday by Suresh Sabale, centre head of the Marunji division of the Zilla Parishad in Munji.

Sabale in his FIR stated that the inspection of school documents was carried out on April 25 wherein no valid permissions or mandatory government documents required to run the school were found. The school has Classes from 1 to 8 and 116 students on its roll. The inspection report revealed that exorbitant fees have been charged from students and parents, both of whom have been cheated by the school authorities.

“It is an illegal school and despite being unauthorised, the school has demanded leaving certificates from other schools, given admissions and cheated the government by not paying tax. A report on the irregularities was readied on April 26 and handed over to the block education officer who ordered registration of an FIR against the school principal, management and owner. The school owner and management projected the school to be legal despite it being unauthorised and cheated parents, students and the government,” Sabale said in the FIR. When contacted, an office representative of the Bliss Edify International School promised to call back after getting a detailed response from the school administration.

In a similar vein, an FIR has been registered against Rudimentary International School accusing its management of not having any valid document related to permissions to run the school. When contacted, Vinit Bharadwaj owner of the Rudimentary International School said, “We will respond shortly”.

Sabale, who has lodged an FIR against this school as well stated that it has been booked under charges related to not possessing valid permission documents. The FIR has named Vinit Bharadwaj and Sarika Ozkar as the accused in the case.

Ozkar said, “We have still not received the FIR copy. Instead of taking action, the government must support schools and education.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON