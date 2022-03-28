Cases of fever of unknown origin doubled in 2021 in Pune
PUNE The civic body reported 28,605 cases of fever of unknown origin in the city in 2021 while this number stood at about 10,627 in 2020. As more outpatient departments (OPDs) and clinics were set up to test for Covid-19 symptoms including fever, more people reported fever of unknown origin. According to experts, it is important to record such fever to ensure that there are no other outbreaks in the city. The number of acute respiratory illnesses and influenza-like illnesses also went up from 53,000 to 72,000.
Dr Sanjeeev Wavare, assistant health officer, said, “It is important to diagnose cases of fever of unknown origin as it helps to identify if the fever is viral or bacterial. A fever of unknown origin could mean it could be because of typhoid, malaria or any other infections which have fever as a symptom. Even though they may have tested further to understand the exact cause of the fever, it is recorded as an unknown cause. Epidemiologically, it is important to know this because then it gives us an idea as to how widespread the fever of unknown origin is and whether it is viral or bacterial so that the required measures can be put in place. Also, if the source remains completely unidentified then we can inform the higher authorities regarding this so that restrictive measures can be put in place. However, for a population of over 50 lakh in Pune city, 20,000 is not an alarming number.”
As per the PMC health department, the number of cases reported as fever of unknown origin rose from 10,627 in 2020 to 28,605 in 2021. With more clinics set up to detect Covid-19 cases, the city also saw a drastic rise in acute respiratory syndrome cases from 53,000 in 2020 to 72,000 in 2021. Reported cases of pneumonia also saw a rise with 376 cases reported in 2020 that went up to 510 in 2021. Dr Wavare said that when a specific virus is widespread in the community, it is very likely that all other viruses with similar symptoms may also become active, leading to more people reporting diseases with similar symptoms.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics