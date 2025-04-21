Cash on wheels: ATM facility planned on Deccan Queen Express

Central Railway is all set to install an ATM machine on the iconic Deccan Queen Express, which runs between Pune and Mumbai. The move comes after the successful trial of an onboard ATM service on the Mumbai-Manmad Panchavati Express. The trial, which began on Tuesday, has generated significant interest among passengers. On the Panchavati Express, the ATM has been installed inside an air-conditioned coach, repurposing an area previously used as a temporary pantry. (HT)

According to officials, the Central Railway has partnered with the Bank of Maharashtra to roll out the introductory service in the train. On the Panchavati Express, the ATM has been installed inside an air-conditioned coach, repurposing an area previously used as a temporary pantry. The Manmad Railway Workshop carried out the necessary modifications to accommodate the machine.

To ensure safety, the ATM is housed in a secured enclosure, equipped with CCTV surveillance and a shutter door for added protection.

Central Railway plans to introduce the facility on other premium trains, with the Deccan Queen next in line. The railway officials said that while the service works smoothly along most of the route, areas like Bhor Ghat on the Pune-Mumbai stretch may experience network disruptions — similar to those observed on the Igatpuri-Kasara section of the Panchavati route.

Swapnil Neela, chief public relations officer, Central Railway, said, “We are closely monitoring the response to ATM service on Panchavati Express. If passengers find it beneficial, we will certainly introduce it on the Deccan Queen.”

Prakash Jagtap, a retired government employee and frequent Deccan Queen traveller, said, “If network issues can be handled well, this could be one of the most useful additions the Indian Railways has made in years.”