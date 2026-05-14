CBSE Class 12 results: Pune region records 87.32% pass percentage

Pune: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12 board examination results for 2026 on May 13, with the overall national pass percentage at 85.20%. The result has dropped by 3.19 % points compared to last year. Pune region recorded an impressive 87.32% pass percentage in CBSE Class 12 exams, higher than the national average, placing it among the country’s better-performing regions. (ANI/PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)

The Pune region recorded an impressive 87.32% pass percentage, higher than the national average, placing it among the country’s better-performing regions.

In the Pune region, 42,445 students registered for the Class 12 examination, while 42,285 appeared. Of them, 36,923 students successfully cleared the examination.

Girls continued their strong performance this year as well, outperforming boys by a significant margin. The pass percentage among girls stood at 88.86%, while boys recorded 82.13%, creating a gap of 6.73 percentage points. Students can access their marksheets through DigiLocker, the Umang app and official CBSE result portals.

Several schools in Pune city reported excellent performances. The Orbis Schools announced strong results across all streams. At the Keshav Nagar campus, Kaarunya Anklekar topped the Humanities stream with 96.6%, while Ayush Biswas scored 95.6% in Science and Ved Vineet Jain secured 95.2% in Commerce. At the Mundhwa campus, Hayagriv Rajesh Sharma emerged as the Science topper with 96.2%.

The Kalyani School achieved a 100% pass rate this year. Tanisha Ketan Kosambi emerged as the school topper with 97.2%, followed by Anushka Joshi with 96.8% and Vidur Prashanth with 96.6%.

Sanskriti School, too, reported good results. Jui Dighe topped the school with 94.8% and secured a perfect score in Artificial Intelligence. “I am extremely happy and satisfied to see my hard work pay off. This achievement would not have been possible without the constant support, guidance and encouragement of my teachers, family and friends, who always believed in me throughout this journey,” said Jui.

Another student, Anvay Joshi, an autistic learner, scored 95 marks in Informatics Practices. “I am proud to have scored 75.2%. I enjoyed the learning process throughout the journey, and the constant support from my teachers, parents and friends motivated me to keep going,” said Anvay.

School authorities said this year’s examination pattern was more application-oriented and concept-based, making the students’ performance particularly commendable.