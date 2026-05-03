Central Maharashtra likely to see more heatwave days in May

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected an increase in heatwave days across central Maharashtra in May as the state is expected to receive above-normal rainfall during the month. The forecast, part of the IMD’s long-range outlook, indicates a complex weather pattern marked by relatively moderate daytime temperatures but unusually warm nights. Minimum temperatures across most parts of the state—excluding some areas of central Maharashtra and Vidarbha—are forecast to remain above normal. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the monthly outlook released on May 1 during a virtual press briefing, central Maharashtra is likely to experience three to four more heatwave days than usual.

The maximum (daytime) temperatures across most districts in Maharashtra are expected to remain normal to below normal. Regions such as Vidarbha and Marathwada may report below-average daytime temperatures. In contrast, the Konkan belt is likely to witness above-normal daytime temperatures.

The more notable trend this May is expected to be the persistence of warmer nights. Minimum temperatures across most parts of the state—excluding some areas of central Maharashtra and Vidarbha—are forecast to remain above normal.

The IMD’s rainfall outlook adds to the evolving weather scenario. Except for the Konkan region and isolated pockets of Marathwada, most parts of Maharashtra are likely to receive above-normal rainfall during May. This combination of intermittent rainfall and rising night temperatures may contribute to humid conditions across several districts.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director, IMD, said. “The latest Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecasting System (MMCFS) indicates a likelihood of El Nino development during the southwest monsoon season.”

As per current model guidance, monsoon-related wind activity is expected to strengthen around the Andaman region during the second week of May. This development will provide further clarity on the timing and advancement of the monsoon across the Indian mainland, said Mohapatra.

Pune has witnessed a noticeable drop in both day and night temperatures following the end of April. Daytime temperatures, which were hovering between 39°C and 40°C in the final week of April, have declined significantly. Night temperatures have also dipped from around 24°C to 20.2°C as recorded on May 2.

According to SD Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune, the city is expected to experience mainly clear skies over the next three to four days, with no significant rise in temperature during this period.