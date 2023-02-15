Home / Cities / Pune News / Central Railway GM inspects Satara-Pune section

Central Railway GM inspects Satara-Pune section

Central Railway GM Naresh Lalwani (right) conducted an inspection visit to Pune on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)
The Central Railway (CR) general manager (GM) Naresh Lalwani conducted a one-day inspection visit to the Pune railway division on Wednesday. He carried out inspection of the Pune to Satara route and various works under the division along with a team of senior officials of CR from different departments. Principal head of the department and divisional railway manager of Pune division Indu Dubey and other officers were also present.

The GM inspected Satara, Wathar and Jejuri stations and took a detailed review of passenger facilities and technical works. He closely inspected the technical aspects of the station, running room, level crossing gate, panel and relay room, bridge, railroad, and expressed satisfaction over the work done by the Pune division.

Lalwani visited the new station building at Satara and also inspected the station premises, accident relief medical van and inspected the loco pilot, train manager (guard) running room. He also inspected traction substation Satara; speed ​​trial run was conducted between Satara-Wathar.

“Railway gate number 42 and tunnel no. 4 were inspected during the visit. He visited the station building in Jejuri station premises which has been decorated as a replica of Khandoba temple and commissioned tower wagon shed. He also inspected the subway route between Jejuri-Rajewadi. Lalwani also inspected the maintenance works at coaching maintenance depot in Pune,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.

