Centre approves ₹1,290 crore for Pune’s water supply and flood control projects

In a major boost for Pune, the Centre has approved ₹1,290 crore for two civic infrastructure projects aimed at improving drinking water supply and flood management in the city, said officials. The funding clearance is a major boost for the city’s long-term development plans, officials said. (HT)

Of the total sanctioned amount, ₹890 crore has been approved for a water supply project for 12 villages, while ₹400 crore has been cleared for flood control measures in Pune city, as per a statement released on Monday.

The approval was granted on May 11 during the first apex committee meeting chaired by the secretary of the union ministry of housing and urban affairs. According to the civic administration, this marks a significant step in strengthening Pune’s urban infrastructure. Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram presented the projects before the apex committee, while additional municipal commissioner Pavneet Kaur was also credited for continuous support in securing the approvals. The funding clearance is a major boost for the city’s long-term development plans, officials said.

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) equal water supply scheme in the old city limits is 85% complete and expected to become fully operational by August 2026. Water supply works are currently underway in seven villages, while detailed project reports (DPRs) have been prepared for 25 villages. A separate ₹890 crore water supply project has been proposed for the 12 villages affected during the Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) outbreak in the recent past. These villages include Khadakwasla, Nanded, Nandoshi, Suncity, Kirkatwadi, Dhayari, Narhe, Jambhulwadi, Kolhewadi, Mangadewadi, Nimbalkarwadi and Bhilarewadi. This project comprises a 200 MLD water treatment plant, 71 km transmission main pipeline, 390 km distribution network, and SCADA and AMR-based smart metering system. The objective of the civic body is to provide clean drinking water to 7.78 lakh residents in these areas till 2052.

The Centre has also approved ₹400 crore for flood mitigation measures across Pune city. Under this project, stormwater drainage and flood control works will be carried out at 335 flooding-prone locations. Civic officials said that the measures are expected to improve public safety, protect property, and strengthen public health infrastructure during the monsoon. Furthermore, smart water management systems including SCADA-based monitoring and AMR/NRW control mechanisms will help reduce water leakage and improve operational efficiency, helping Pune build sustainable, modern water infrastructure over the long term, officials said.