Centre okays Swargate-Katraj metro rail route

Strap: Cost of 5.46-km project is ₹2954.53 crore, to be operational by 2029 The metro route is considered crucial given the high footfall on the stretch that connects key areas such as Market Yard, Bibvewadi, Dhankawdi, Balajinagar, Bharati Vidyapeeth and Katraj suburbs. (HT PHOTO)

The Union cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved the Swargate to Katraj underground line extension of the existing PCMC-Swargate Metro Line of Pune Metro Phase-I project. The approval has come ahead of the assembly polls, which is a crucial test for the Mahayuti government.

The new extension known as the Line-1B extension spanning 5.46 km include three underground stations at Market Yard (Gultekdi), Padmawati and Katraj. There is also a proposal to build another station at Balajinagar even as it may be considered at a later stage, said Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) officials.

“Pune is an important economic centre of our nation and we are committed to boosting the city’s infrastructure. In this context, the Cabinet today has approved the Pune Metro Phase-1 project extension. This is great news for the city’s further development,” Modi said in a post on X.

The metro route is considered crucial given the high footfall on the stretch that connects key areas such as Market Yard, Bibvewadi, Dhankawdi, Balajinagar, Bharati Vidyapeeth and Katraj suburbs.

The project is set to be completed by February 2029.

“With the Centre’s approval, we will immediately start the work and try to complete by 2029. The initial deadline for completion was 2027,” said Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maha-Metro. The firm has already completed the soil testing work anticipating okay from the Centre.

The estimated cost of the project is ₹2,954.53 crore with funding to be equally shared by the Centre and the state government, along with contributions from bilateral agencies. The central government will participate in the project through an equity shares model rather than providing grant

Union minister of state Muralidhar Mohol stated, “The approval demonstrates the success of our efforts and the Modi Government’s commitment to Pune’s development. After reviewing the project with Pune Metro officials, we took the necessary steps to follow up with the central government.”

The extension will enhance connectivity of all regions via the District Court interchange station.

“The projected daily ridership on the Swargate-Katraj Line for 2027, 2037, 2047, and 2057 is estimated to be 95,000, 1.58 lakh, 1.87 lakh, and 1.97 lakh passengers, respectively,” stated a Press Information Bureau release.

Maha-Metro has begun pre-bid activities and is preparing tender documents, with contracts expected to be floated for bidding shortly, officials said.