CET Cell issues revised schedule for CAP round 4

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on November 26 issued a revised schedule for CAP round 4 for BAMS, BHMS and BUMS courses for the academic year 2025–26. The move comes after several higher-ranked candidates who took admission in MBBS and BDS courses vacated the seats in AYUSH colleges following CAP round 3, leaving several government and aided seats vacant. The last date to cancel admission without penalty is November 30, while the final date for admission is December 1. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to CET Cell officials, “The state government has allowed a fresh round to ensure fair opportunity and betterment options for eligible candidates of round 3. Preferences filled during CAP round 3 will now be treated as invalid, and candidates must submit new choices.”

As per the revised timeline, the online preference and choice filling window will remain open till 10 am on November 27, followed by the declaration of the CAP round 4 selection list later that same day. Selected candidates must report to their allotted colleges with original documents and requisite fees between November 28 and November 30. The last date to cancel admission without penalty is November 30, while the final date for admission is December 1. The cell has also directed all participating institutions to treat Saturdays, Sundays and gazetted holidays as working days to meet the timeline.

Candidates already admitted under MBBS/BDS or those allotted seats through All-India counselling will not be considered in this round. Officials have advised students to fill only the preferences they are ready to accept, verify the fee structure beforehand, and ensure timely submission of original documents and payment through demand draft (DD), cheque or digital transfer.