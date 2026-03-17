Chakan residents demand urgent solution to stray dog problem

Pune: The death of a woman in a stray dog attack early Monday intensified concerns over the growing problem of street dogs in Chakan, prompting residents to demand urgent action from authorities. Stray Dogs in Patiala HT Photo

According to residents, the incident is part of a recurring problem of stray dog attacks in Chakan lately.

On January 4, 2026, panic spread through the town after a rabid dog bit more than 25 people, including children, women and elderly residents. The dog first entered a residential area near Ambethan Road before moving through crowded locations such as Mahatma Phule Chowk, Shivaji Vidyamandir and Market Yard, attacking people it encountered, officials said.

Authorities later suspected that the rabid dog had also bitten several stray dogs in the area, raising fears of further infections. Local residents eventually killed the dog.

In another incident on September 14, 2024, a young boy was attacked by a pack of stray dogs on Yash Park Road in Kadachiwadi, Chakan. A video of the incident later went viral on social media. Family members and nearby residents intervened and rushed him to the hospital.

Locals say packs of stray dogs are frequently seen feeding on meat waste dumped in open garbage bins. Many residents claim the dogs often chase pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.

“They roam freely on the roads, especially near industrial areas and garbage dumps. Authorities must take immediate action before more lives are lost,” said Santosh Shinde, a resident of Chakan.

Ankush Jadhav, chief executive officer (CEO) of Chakan Municipal Council, said the administration is working to strengthen its sterilisation and vaccination programme to tackle the issue.

“Sterilisation is being carried out on priority. We are targeting 100% coverage for stray dog sterilisation and vaccination. However, there is a possibility of stray dogs entering Chakan from adjoining villages where gram panchayats do not have sterilisation or vaccination programmes or provisions for shelters,” he said.

Jadhav added that dedicated days have been assigned for Animal Birth Control (ABC) activities across all 12 wards in the municipal council. “We have also decided to increase the capacity and number of dog shelters to address the issue. Besides, waste management rules will be strictly implemented in the council jurisdiction,” he said.