Chandrakant Patil reviews Pune Metro Line 3 project

Outgoing Pune district guardian minister and Maharashtra higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil has assured that the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (PMRDA) work of the 23.2-km-long Metro Line 3 project connecting Mann village via Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar will be supported by the government. 23.2-km-long metro route will have 23 stations, and 16 of them are under construction. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The state government on Wednesday announced that deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will replace Patil as the Pune district guardian minister.

Patil on Thursday reviewed the Pune airport plan and metro line works. PMRDA commissioner Rahul Mahiwal, additional commissioner Vikas Dhakne, metro chief executive officer Alok Kapoor, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Vijaykumar Magar and others were present at the meetings.

Patil said that the first phase of Maha-Metro has received good response from passengers and steps are taken to provide bus service of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) for last mile connectivity. Efforts are made to allocate parking space near metro stations for bus facility.

“Using the metro facility will address traffic issues faced by residents,” Patil said, expressing satisfaction over the progress of Metro Line 3 project.

Kapoor said that the 23.2-km-long metro route will have 23 stations, and 16 of them are under construction.

According to a survey report, 1.4 lakh citizens travel on the route every day. The line allows commuters to change routes at Shivajinagar and Civil Court to reach other parts of the city via Maha-Metro service.

