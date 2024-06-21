 Chaos at Kamla Nehru Hospital over transfer of patients - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chaos at Kamla Nehru Hospital over transfer of patients

ByVicky Pathare 
Jun 22, 2024 05:30 AM IST

Nine children diagnosed with typhoid and currently undergoing treatment at the pediatric ward of KNH were relocated to NIDH, a facility that is 14 kilometres away

Chaos prevailed at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-run Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH), Mangalwar Peth on Thursday after the civic body decided to shift the pediatric patients to Naidu Infectious Diseases Hospital (NIDH) in Baner. 

As per officials, a typhoid outbreak has been reported at the Sadanand Nagar building in close vicinity of KNH. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
As per officials, a typhoid outbreak has been reported at the Sadanand Nagar building in close vicinity of KNH. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Nine children diagnosed with typhoid and currently undergoing treatment at the pediatric ward of KNH were relocated to NIDH, a facility that is 14 kilometres away. However, the parents of the patients strongly opposed the decision which led to chaos at the hospital. 

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

On anonymity, a Senior doctor at the hospital said, “The decision was taken following an order by the Health Department. All these children infected with typhoid live in close vicinity of the KNH. Despite counselling the parents for more than three hours, none of them was ready to shift their children to NIDH. Following which the decision was scrapped and all the patients are undergoing treatment at KNH,” said the doctor. 

As per officials, a typhoid outbreak has been reported at the Sadanand Nagar building in close vicinity of KNH. Currently, eight children are undergoing treatment at the KNH, and 12 children have been discharged at the request of their parents.  

Dr Prashant Bothe, medical superintendent, KNH said, the decision was taken as typhoid is highly contagious and Naidu Hospital is an infectious diseases hospital.  

“As the parents are not ready to shift the children we have decided to create a separate ward for paediatric typhoid patients. The ward will have separate beds with separate toilets to avoid further spread of infection,” he said.  

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer of PMC, said every new case of typhoid reported in the city will be admitted to the Naidu Hospital. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Chaos at Kamla Nehru Hospital over transfer of patients
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On