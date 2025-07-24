PUNE: Charitable hospitals registered under the Bombay Public Trusts Act 1950 should proactively offer the benefits of key government health schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) to poor and needy patients, health minister Prakash Abitkar said on Wednesday. He urged unregistered hospitals to complete their registration process under the Act, assuring full support from the state government. Charitable hospitals should offer benefits of health schemes to poor patients: Abitkar

Abitkar was speaking at a review meeting held at Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA) to assess the implementation of these flagship health schemes. The meeting was attended by MLA Kailas Patil; Maharashtra Ayushman Bharat Mission committee chairman Dr Omprakash Shete; State Health Guarantee Society CEO Annasaheb Chavan; deputy director of health Dr Kailas Baviskar; district civil surgeon Dr Nagnath Yempalay; district health officer Dr Sachin Desai; and hospital representatives.

“These schemes are critical for ensuring citizens’ health security. Hospitals must work with a spirit of service, especially towards the poor and underprivileged. Registered charitable hospitals must take the initiative to provide timely support to patients who visit them in distress,” Abitkar said.

“Considering the rising number of patients and the cost of medical care in Pune district, charitable hospitals carry a huge responsibility. They must provide high-quality healthcare and work in a way that builds trust and satisfaction among patients,” Abitkar further said.

As per government directives, charitable hospitals are required to reserve 20% of their beds—10% for poor patients and another 10% for economically weaker sections. Abitkar stressed the need for hospitals to strictly follow this mandate and ensure that beds are made available to eligible patients without delay.

On his part, Dr Shete emphasised that the government is committed to ensuring that every eligible patient receives the benefits of state-run health schemes. “Hospitals must deliver quality health services to deserving patients. Hospital management must ensure that there is no negligence in this regard,” he said.

Abitkar inspects ESI Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad

During his visit to Pimpri-Chinchwad, health minister Prakash Abitkar Wednesday morning inspected the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Hospital in Mohan Nagar. He visited various departments, including the outpatient department (OPD), inpatient department (IPD), medicine store, and dietary section. He also interacted with patients to understand their issues.

The minister directed hospital doctors and administrators to remain attentive and ensure that patients receive quality treatment as well as proper facilities.