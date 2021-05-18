Chhota Rajan’s niece arrested in extortion case

The Pune police arrested a woman who identifies herself as Chhota Rajan’s niece on Tuesday in a case of extortion. Chhota Rajan is bygone era’s underworld don from Mumbai and was known as Rajendra Nikalje before he became infamous by the pseudonym.

The woman was identified as Priyadarshini Prakash Nikalje (36), a resident of Anita Apartment in Jabhulkar Chowk area of Wanowrie. Nikalje, who is part of a political party, was in Wanowrie area when she was arrested.

“We have arrested her today and she was produced in court today itself. She is in police custody until May 20,” said Srinivas Ghadage, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pune.

The extortion came to light when a man named Dhiraj Sable was caught accepting ₹25 lakh bribe from a local builder named Rajesh Javlekar near Aurora Towers in Camp area on March 14, 2020.

A case under Sections 386, 387, 384, 385, and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered against Sable, a man named Mandar Waikar and Nikalje at Lashkar police station.

In November 2020, the Bombay High Court had rejected the anticipatory bail for Nikalje in this case.

The case was registered after Javlekar’s wife and sister-in-law had allegedly lodged a complaint against him through Nikalje. A complaint on the letterhead of Nikalje’s political party was submitted to the police, according to his complaint.

After the complaint was lodged, the woman threatened Javlekar’s life if he failed to pay ₹50 lakh as extortion, according to the complaint in the matter.