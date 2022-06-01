Chikhali Police book unknown person for posting child pornography material on social media platform
The Chikhali Police have lodged a first information report (FIR) against an unidentified person for posting child pornography material on Instagram in May 2021. The complaint was lodged on May 31 by police sub-inspector Kiran Sadashiv Kanse under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and IT Act.
The accused is yet to be identified, the complaint stated.
Seven phone numbers and email addresses are on the radar of Pimpri-Chinchwad police after the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) flagged them off for sharing and uploading child pornography on web platforms.
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police received the information from NCRB’s cyber tipline facility for the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.
