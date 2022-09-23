Chikungunya incidence low, only 95 cases in Pune this year

A number of citizens in the city are testing positive for chikungunya, but these cases are still fewer than the dengue caseload. chikungunya cases have been limited to 95 cases so fat this year. No case was reported in September.

Chikungunya virus is primarily transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito, mainly Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief of health department at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said that the health department is monitoring the cases in Pune limits.

“There have been 95 cases of chikungunya in the city limits. In September so far, there has been no case of chikungunya. Dengue cases are seeing a rise but chikungunya cases are limited,” said Dr Wavare.

So far, the health department has fined over 258 housing societies where mosquito breeding sites were found. In September, the civic body collected ₹19,500 in fines

“The cases overall this year are less. However, mosquito breeding sites around the homes should be avoided as we are seeing an increase in dengue cases,” said Dr Wavare.

Speaking about the symptoms of Chikungunya, Dr Sai Waghmare, a city-based doctor said that patients should monitor fever. “One of the prolonged symptoms of Chikungunya is joint ache. Patients should take ample rest and eat healthy food to recover better,” said Dr Waghmare.