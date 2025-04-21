Citizens, environmentalists stir at Mula riverbed over RFD project

vicky.pathare@hindustantimes.com Around 25 citizens and environmentalists on Sunday morning protested against the ongoing riverfront development (RFD) project at Mula riverbed near Pimple Nilakh. (HT)

PUNE: Around 25 citizens and environmentalists Sunday morning protested the ongoing riverfront development (RFD) project by sitting on the Mula riverbed near Pimple Nilakh. The protesters demanded that the project be paused immediately as it is harming the natural ecosystem while failing to address real issues like the cleanliness of water. The protesters said that they are frustrated by the lack of response despite repeated appeals to the chief minister, senior political leaders, municipal commissioners and the district collector. They warned that if the RFD project does not grind to a halt within a week’s time, they will hold a stronger and larger protest at the same location on Sunday, April 27.

Green activist Prashant Raul said, “Environmental activists argue that the Mula, Pawana, and Indrayani rivers are being compromised under the guise of development. They claim that hundreds of trees along the riverbank are being cut, leading to a loss of habitat for birds and animals. There is also concern that narrowing the riverbed will increase the risk of floods in the future.”

“The project prioritises construction and beautification over actual water purification. The focus should be on cleaning the river; not destroying its ecosystem,” Raul said.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), said, “The RFD has been a long process, and there have been multiple stakeholder consultations even when the detailed project report (DPR) was drawn up. Meetings were held and suggestions were taken before the DPR was drawn up. Nearly all the things were integrated into the DPR. The green activists are demanding that river cleaning and a few other things be integrated. However this can be done simultaneously and the RFD cannot be halted for cleaning the river.”

Meanwhile, this is not the first such protest as opposition to the RFD project has been building up for weeks. On March 9, citizens formed a human chain at Chaphekar Chowk, Chinchwad. Similar protests followed on March 15 in Balewadi, March 23 in Pimple Saudagar, and March 29 near Durgadevi Tekdi wherein protesters demanded clean rivers and protection of trees, informed Tushar Shinde, a green activist.