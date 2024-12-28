Citizens’ group demands action against balloons released into skies

PUNE: Every year, Pune city sees hundreds of colourful balloons released into the skies at midnight on December 31 to commemorate the year gone by and welcome the new year. Recently however, a citizens’ group has filed a complaint with the government authorities and demanded strict action against balloons being released into the skies citing environmental damage. Citizens’ group files complaint with government authorities seeking strict action against balloons released into skies citing environmental damage. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Balloons, particularly those made of latex and mylar (foil-coated), can cause significant environmental harm. Latex balloons can take years to decompose apart from leaking chemicals into the soil. When balloons are released into the air, they can eventually end up in waterways, contributing to water pollution. Mylar balloons can cause power outages and fires when they come into contact with power lines. Mylar balloons can also harm wildlife, particularly birds, who may ingest or get entangled in the metallic material. These types of balloons can take hundreds of years to decompose and can contribute to litter and pollution.

There are eco-friendly alternatives to such balloons including biodegradable balloons, paper lanterns and tissue pompoms which can be reused and are more environmentally friendly. However, the harmful latex and mylar varieties are more commonly used during New Year festivities in Pune city.

Anant Gharat, president, My Earth (organisation), said, “Releasing balloons into the skies is a violation of the Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016 and Environment Protection Act 1986. In addition, according to the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, it is necessary to protect wildlife, which is also adversely affected by releasing balloons. Considering the use of balloons during festivities, especially on New Year’s Eve, we have registered a complaint through a letter with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and district collector. If the authorities fail to take strong action in this regard, we will file a case with the National Green Tribunal (NGT).”