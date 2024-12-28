Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Citizens’ group demands action against balloons released into skies

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Dec 28, 2024 09:08 AM IST

Citizens’ group files complaint with government authorities seeking strict action against balloons released into skies citing environmental damage

PUNE: Every year, Pune city sees hundreds of colourful balloons released into the skies at midnight on December 31 to commemorate the year gone by and welcome the new year. Recently however, a citizens’ group has filed a complaint with the government authorities and demanded strict action against balloons being released into the skies citing environmental damage.

Citizens’ group files complaint with government authorities seeking strict action against balloons released into skies citing environmental damage. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Citizens’ group files complaint with government authorities seeking strict action against balloons released into skies citing environmental damage. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Balloons, particularly those made of latex and mylar (foil-coated), can cause significant environmental harm. Latex balloons can take years to decompose apart from leaking chemicals into the soil. When balloons are released into the air, they can eventually end up in waterways, contributing to water pollution. Mylar balloons can cause power outages and fires when they come into contact with power lines. Mylar balloons can also harm wildlife, particularly birds, who may ingest or get entangled in the metallic material. These types of balloons can take hundreds of years to decompose and can contribute to litter and pollution.

There are eco-friendly alternatives to such balloons including biodegradable balloons, paper lanterns and tissue pompoms which can be reused and are more environmentally friendly. However, the harmful latex and mylar varieties are more commonly used during New Year festivities in Pune city.

Anant Gharat, president, My Earth (organisation), said, “Releasing balloons into the skies is a violation of the Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016 and Environment Protection Act 1986. In addition, according to the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, it is necessary to protect wildlife, which is also adversely affected by releasing balloons. Considering the use of balloons during festivities, especially on New Year’s Eve, we have registered a complaint through a letter with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and district collector. If the authorities fail to take strong action in this regard, we will file a case with the National Green Tribunal (NGT).”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On