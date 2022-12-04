Home / Cities / Pune News / Citizens left in the sun as bus shelters go missing in Pune

Citizens left in the sun as bus shelters go missing in Pune

pune news
Published on Dec 04, 2022 11:17 PM IST

In 2021, the PMC was to install 1,500 bus shelters, however, due to cash crunch, the PMPML authorities have not begun the work.

People wait at a bus stand without a shelter at Bund Garden. (Shankar Narayan/ HT)
People wait at a bus stand without a shelter at Bund Garden. (Shankar Narayan/ HT)
ByJigar Hindocha

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has spent crores of rupees on civic amenities, the effort for basic maintenance of these facilities is never taken. For Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) commuters, standing in scorching heat or rains has become challenging as most bus stops do not have shelters, a basic amenity.

During a spot visit by Hindustan Times, it was found that bus stops at Ruby Hall Clinic, PMC building, Fatimanagar, Yerawada did not have shelters, whereas the shelters at Hadapsar had no electricity. The PMPML has 9,460 bus stops, of which only 1,250 have sheds.

In 2021, the PMC was to install 1,500 bus shelters, however, due to cash crunch, the PMPML authorities have not begun the work.

Om Prakash Bakoria, chairman and managing director of PMPML said, “We are unable to construct bus sheds due to financial crunch but work will start soon. We have already floated a tender, once is the vendor is finalised, the construction of shelters and advertisement display work will be done by the same vendor.”

Sagar Shah, who boards a bus from Ruby Hall Clinic regularly said, “Commuters are left in the scorching heat, rains due to the absence of a shed. This is a matter of peoples’ safety and basic amenities like a shelter must be provided.”

“Bus shelters are missing in various areas.Crores of rupees have been invested, but the transport body is still unable to provide shelters to commuters. There is no policy regarding bus shelters. PMPML must have a dedicated team who should look after maintenance and construction of new shelters,” said Sanjay Shitole, secretary, PMP Pravasi Manch.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out