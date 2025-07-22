Citizens raise sound pollution, safety concerns at PMC’s Ganesh festival prep meeting

At the preparation meeting for the upcoming Ganesh festival held by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday, citizens and environmental groups took centre stage, urging stricter enforcement of sound pollution norms during the 10-day celebration. Off the record, officials admitted that despite the state government’s announcement, the PMC would still need to enforce court orders and pollution control board rules. (HT)

Several participants, including women and senior citizens, said they were prepared to approach the court if the administration failed to act.

“Sound pollution rules are not being followed, and the administration is not enforcing them seriously,” said Kalyani Mandke. She added that loud dhol-tasha performances at every mandal had made it difficult for residents, especially the elderly and ill, to cope.

Another participant, Hrishikesh Balgude, said, “People aren’t against the festival but want discipline. Mandals need to realise that celebrations shouldn’t turn into a nuisance.”

Other concerns raised at the meeting included laser beams used in the processions.

The PMC had invited Ganesh mandals, residents, police, and civic agencies for the coordination meeting. However, a section of mandal representatives questioned the administration’s stance after the state government recently declared a ‘restriction-free Ganesh festival’. “We are still facing action over issues like sky-sign permissions,” they asked.

Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram clarified that all celebrations must follow court and pollution board directives. “We will investigate cases where action was taken and ensure there’s no injustice. But we must all come together and celebrate responsibly,” he said. He also urged mandals to support the civic body’s cleanliness drive.

The administration also clarified that no permission had been given for dhol-tasha practice sessions on public grounds.

The meeting saw demands from mandals for financial assistance and clarity on the proposed state government aid. Other issues discussed included water pollution, pandal sizes, number of dhol-tasha teams, road encroachments, power supply, and a single-window clearance system for permissions.

No fresh permissions required

Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that this year’s Ganesh festival in Pune will be celebrated the same way as last year. While speaking at an event organised by the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust and Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal, Amitesh Kumar said, “There is no requirement of fresh permission for the mandals.”

According to Kumar, there will be no new restrictions. People can enjoy the festival without fear. “The permissions given in 2024 will be valid this year too. The police will not create any new rules to stop the celebrations,” he said.

He added that the police have made plans for managing crowds, traffic, and women’s safety.