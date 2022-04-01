City lad helps Indian students evacuate from Ukraine
Pune based Nitesh Singh and his Team SOS India feel like superheroes. While the rest of the country was occupied with so many things, Singh and his volunteers helped the Indian embassy to evacuate thousands of Indians stuck in the war torn Ukraine. While sitting in Pune and other parts of India, Singh and his team were able to arrange for buses for Indian nationals from different cities in Ukraine to the borders, and food and medicines for the same as well.
“One of my team members said that we were like superheroes working in silence, helping people, and I feel that’s so true, we were like superheroes. I feel proud that we never stepped foot in Ukraine yet we have developed a strong network there. I feel like a superhero, because people don’t even know what we were doing the past few months,” Singh shares.
Interestingly, it was Singh’s friend from Ukraine who he was in touch with on Twitter. “He informed me about the situation in Ukraine, before it became a worldwide issue. We made Google sheets to collect information about the Indian students in Ukraine and started circulating it,” Singh recalls.
Singh reveals that they appointed an Indian volunteer in every college, in every district. “We knew the biggest problem we’ll face is the logistics. We started calling local transport services in every district and connected the volunteers and the local vendors,” he adds.
Singh also claims that Team SOS helped around ten to 11 thousand Indian students from the country. “My team used to get only two to four hours of sleep. Because they were working on their regular jobs and then volunteering. It was mentally and physically exhausting. And to be honest, we were scared if we will be able to save the kids,” he explains.
Volunteers from Mumbai, Jammu, Pune and other parts of India sat in their garages, terraces, shops to work for this cause. Singh mentions he also learned basic Ukrainian language to communicate with the locals over a call.
Why Haryana abrogated Rule 134-A for school students
The Haryana government's move to omit Rule 134-A of the School Education Rules, which provided 10% reservation to meritorious but needy students in private schools, and instead implement the quota under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act has left students and parents confused. HT assistant editor Hitender Rao tries to bring clarity on the issue. The Act provides free and compulsory elementary education from Classes 1 to 8.
20 children hospitalised after midday meal at Bihar school
At least 20 schoolchildren were taken ill and hospitalised after allegedly having contaminated midday meals at a school at Kashipur in Bihar's Madhepura district on Thursday. Mukesh Kumar, who treated the children, said they complained of stomach cramps and vomiting. “Most of the children were discharged on Thursday night while two are still undergoing treatment.” A parent said they rushed to the school and found the children in pain.
After school girl, BBMP truck kills senior citizen in Bengaluru
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has had another death in just ten days after a garbage truck knocked down a 76-year-old man on Thursday on Thanisandra Main Road. This is the second such incident in the last ten days. Few days back a BBMP garbage truck had killed a class 9 student near Old Airport Road after she was forced to cross the road to avoid a waterlogged subway due to Bengaluru negligence.
Pune based Shivani Lonkar on being stuck in Ukraine: We just wanted to be back, alive
Shivani Lonkar from Pune, a third-year student of medicine in Kyiv, Ukraine, is now back home. “They were tough days. I was clueless. We just wanted to be back, alive and safe,” Lonkar says. She mentions that the Indian Embassy has “done a lot” for them by getting them out of the country. Lonkar is back in Pune after a year, but her last days in Ukraine have left her scarred.
Section 144 imposed in Noida. Check details
The authorities have imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar in view of the upcoming festivals and high-school exams. Major festivals that will be celebrated this month include Ramzan, Ram Navami, and Ambedkar Jayanti. The dates of the General Legislative Council election are also slated to be announced this month. According to the data from the state health department, 60 districts reported zero fresh cases.
