City likely to experience good rainfall around beginning of Ganesh festival: IMD

With the much-awaited Ganesh festival just round the corner, there is much speculation about weather conditions in the city as Punekars prepare for the celebrations. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to experience good rainfall around the beginning of the festival, with current forecast models indicating an increase in rainfall activity from August 25 and considerable rainfall expected on August 26 and 27. However, the intensity and spread of rainfall will only become clearer closer to the date.

Senior meteorologist S D Sanap from the IMD, said that while the city is likely to experience good rainfall around the beginning of the Ganesh festival, it is still too early to comment on weather conditions for the entire 10-day duration of festivities. “The rainfall activity is likely to increase from August 25 afternoon onwards, and there are chances of heavier showers on August 26 and 27. However, exact clarity on the intensity of these spells will only be available on August 25. At present, it is difficult to assess whether or not the rain will match the magnitude of the recent heavy downpour as weather systems that influence this activity are still developing. A more reliable picture will emerge in the next two to three days,” Sanap said.

Former head of IMD’s weather and forecasting division in Pune, Anupam Kashyapi, echoed Sanap’s observations noting, “It is too early to draw conclusions for the entire 10-day period. The present models do indicate a fresh spell of rainfall coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi. In addition to Pune, the Konkan region is likely to witness significant activity, with rainfall in the heavy to very heavy category expected on August 26 and 27.”

The IMD on Sunday, August 24, has issued a colour-coded forecast according to which, light to moderate rainfall activity is expected over the next two days in Pune with no significant alert issued for the city. A yellow alert has been issued for the ghat areas on August 27 and 28. Central Maharashtra and the coastal districts are likely to experience an increase in rainfall. A yellow alert for light to moderate rainfall activity has been issued for the Konkan region from August 25 to 28. Central Maharashtra and some districts in Marathwada are also expected to receive rainfall between August 25 and 27. In Vidarbha, a yellow alert has been issued for the period between August 26 and 28.

The forecast comes on the heels of intense showers that lashed Pune city and the surrounding region for the past three days. Pune city alone recorded 95 mm of rainfall in just two days, helping bridge the gap in average rainfall for the month of August. The ghat regions, known for receiving among the heaviest showers in the state, saw exceptionally high rainfall. On August 20, Tamhini ghat recorded a staggering 575 mm of rainfall in just one day; the highest single-day rainfall reported in the district so far this monsoon. Bhira, another station in the region, reported 538 mm on the same day, while Lonavala and Davadi recorded 418 mm and 419 mm of rainfall, respectively. Khopoli too received 305 mm rainfall. These figures reflect the severity of the recent weather systems that swept through western Maharashtra, bringing widespread showers.

Following the intense spell, rainfall activity has now subsided in Pune and the surrounding areas. The IMD has not issued any significant alerts for the next three days, suggesting relatively calmer weather. With the Ganesh festival inching closer however, many residents are wary about the rain playing spoilsport right at the time of the festivities. The forecast seems to suggest that devotees may need to prepare for wet weather around the beginning of the festival though a clearer picture will emerge closer to the date.