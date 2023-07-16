Pune Police arrest 115 during third phase of combing operation

The city police have arrested 115 persons and checked criminal antecedents and whereabouts of 1,824 persons during the third phase of its combing operation in the city on July 14-15. The police also arrested 13 persons under Arms Act after they were found in possession of illegal weapons (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Out of 1,824 persons checked, 577 were found to be criminals on record and booked under relevant sections of the Bombay Police Act.

Besides, the police also arrested 13 persons under Arms Act after they were found in possession of illegal weapons.

Retesh Kumaarr, Pune police commissioner, said, “We have deployed maximum available manpower for combing operations which have yielded successful results.”

“Such initiatives will continue in the days to come as we want to send a very strong message to the criminals that any violation will meet with a strong and stiff police response,” he added.

The city police also raided 43 illegal liquor dens and seized liquor worth ₹42,000 during the raid and arrested 44 persons in connection with the incident. Also, illegal gambling dens were raided and accused persons were arrested.

The crime branch officials arrested 24 persons for being involved in at least five crimes related to snatching gold chains after they picked up a juvenile along with Hadi Hasan Sarfaraz, a resident of Patil Estate.

The city police also arrested Bhagwan Vishwanath Sardar, 38, and Subhash Suresh Sardar, 26, a resident of Mundhwa and detected five cases of robberies lodged against them at Mundhwa, Warje, Malwadi, Chatushringi and Loni Kalbhor police station areas.

The patrolling teams also scanned 81 isolated spots and checked on anti-social elements for carrying out illicit activities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON