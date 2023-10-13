News / Cities / Pune News / City students present research paper on senior citizens to Centre

City students present research paper on senior citizens to Centre

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 13, 2023 08:04 AM IST

Students of a city-based college presented a research report on ‘Digital Literacy among Senior Citizens in India’ the ministry of social justice and empowerment recently

Pune: Sakshi Thakur and Shreya Pawar, students of a city-based college, along with principal Hrishikesh Soman and vice-principal Tessy Thadathil, presented a research report on “Digital Literacy among Senior Citizens in India” to secretary Saurabh Garg of the ministry of social justice and empowerment recently. Over 100 student volunteers along with the faculty of Symbiosis Social Initiative Programme conducted the six-month social outreach programme funded by Rashtriya Uchchattar Shiksha Abhiyan. The group focused on how technology should be leveraged for healthy aging by senior citizens.

Students of a city-based college presented a research report on ‘Digital Literacy among Senior Citizens in India’ the ministry of social justice and empowerment recently. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
