Civic body allocates 470cr for Katraj-Kondhwa road widening project

Pune: The long-delayed Katraj-Kondhwa road widening project is set to gain momentum, with ₹470 crore earmarked for land acquisition credited to the treasury account of the district collector. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) aims to complete the work before the December 2026 deadline. Pune, India - May 30, 2023: Work underway between Katraj and Kondhwa (Nadeem Inamdar story) in Pune, India, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

Sanctioned in 2018, the project was stalled for several years due to delays in land acquisition. While the initial plan proposed a width of 84 metres, it was later revised to 50 metres to reduce costs.

Naval Kishore Ram, Pune municipal commissioner, said, “To expedite the project, we have decided to fund the land acquisition. With the allocation of ₹470 crore, the project will speed up under the supervision of land acquisition cell.”

According to civic officials, around 46,456 square feet of the 9,446,456 square feet required land for the project has been acquired. While landowners have demanded monetary compensation, many have accepted PMC’s transferable development rights (TDR). Road construction and grade separator work is progressing at acquired lands.

The state government had initially granted ₹140 crore for the project while PMC later proposed ₹200 crore allocation in its budget. With mounting delays, the civic body chose to take charge of funding land acquisition which had initially seen a request of ₹480 crore from the state.

To address waterlogging issues that have plagued the stretch, particularly near Rajas Society and in front of the State Bank of India (SBI) branch, two 300mm rainwater drainage lines will be installed as part of the project.

The Katraj-Kondhwa Road project aims to address traffic congestion issues in the southern part of the city.