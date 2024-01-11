Civic officials visit flyover site on Ganeshkhind Road

PUNE Officials of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Tata Company, traffic police and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), visited Ganeshkhind Road on Wednesday. Officials of PMRDA, Tata Company, traffic police and PMC visited flyover site on Ganeshkhind Road on Wednesday. (HT FILE)

The ramp work for the multi-level flyover at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Chowk will start on January 15 and agencies plan to complete the flyover work by August this year.

MLA Siddharth Shirole was also present during the visit. Shirole said, “We visited the site and inspected the traffic in the area. Authorities are expecting that the flyover work will be completed by August this year.”