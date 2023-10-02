News / Cities / Pune News / Civil surgeon orders ‘zero prescriptions’ at Aundh district hospital

Civil surgeon orders ‘zero prescriptions’ at Aundh district hospital

ByVicky Pathare
Oct 03, 2023 06:12 AM IST

Following this the district civil surgeon on Friday issued a circular to all doctors to stop prescribing drugs to Out Patients Department (OPD) patients

PUNE Despite the mandatory rule of ‘zero prescription’ patients visiting the Aundh District Hospital are asked to get medicines from outside the facility.

As per the government rules all public health department-run hospitals have a ‘zero prescription’ rule. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
As per the government rules all public health department-run hospitals have a ‘zero prescription’ rule. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Following this the district civil surgeon on Friday issued a circular to all doctors to stop prescribing drugs to Out Patients Department (OPD) patients, said officials.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

As per the government rules all public health department-run hospitals have a ‘zero prescription’ rule.

The ADH has thousands of patients visiting the hospital daily for treatment. However, several patients were prescribed medicines to get from outside.

Despite the issue being raised in several past meetings the junior doctors continued to ask patients to get medicines from outside.

A few of the complaints were received by the state health minister, Tanaji Sawant who then pulled up the administration. Following this, the circular was issued last week on Friday by district civil surgeon Dr Nagnath Yempalay.

Dr Yempalay, said, it’s a strict rule that there should be zero prescriptions but the junior doctors were found prescribing the medicines. Due to which the circular has been issued

“There are several alternative medicines for one illness and the doctors have to prescribe drugs which are available at the hospital pharmacy. Asking to get alternative medicines from outside is a violation of the rule and we will take strict action against such errant doctors,” he said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out