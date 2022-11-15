Class 10, 12 exams: No extra 30 mins, one day gap between two subjects

There will be at least gap of one day between important papers and no extra time for offline exam scheduled for Class 10 and Class 12 in February and March in 2023, said Maharashtra state board officials on Tuesday.

In 2021-22, for the final exam of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examination, candidates were given 30 minutes of extra time to write papers against the backdrop of Covid pandemic. The state board officials said that the relaxation was given as students were out of writing practice during the pandemic period.

Sharad Gosavi, chairperson, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), said that the pandemic impacted the writing skills of many students.

“As regular schools have restarted and internal exams have resumed, no extra time will be allocated to students in exams. It is compulsory for students to reach the exam centre by the given time. No delay will be accepted as it was reported that question papers were shared online during exam last year,” said Gosavi.

He said that unlike 2021-22, examinations will be conducted at exam centres of the board.

“We had allocated wards their own schools where they could appear for exams due to the pandemic last year,” said Gosavi.

“We have finalised the timetable and it will be shared with the committee soon,” he said.

“Students are certainly doing better. But more writing practice should be done to be able to write fast and neat for the final exam,” said the principal of a city-based school.

Prathamesh Joshi, a student of Class 12 who will be appearing for the upcoming board exams, said, “I am daily writing one page to gain speed and improve handwriting. The exam duration is usually three hours for a subject and I will try to attempt all questions in the given time,” said Joshi.