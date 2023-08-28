Class 10, 12 state board supplementary exam results will be out on August 28

PUNE The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the supplementary exam results of Class 10 and Class 12 online on August 28 at 1 pm, said officials. Students can download a copy of the result from the website and take a print out from Monday August 28 from 1 pm onwards. (HT PHOTO)

The subject-wise marks will be made available to the students on the website www.mahresult.nic.in of the state board.

As per state board officials, the Class 10 supplementary examination was conducted from July 18 to August 1 and Class 12 exam was conducted from July 18 to August 8 through 9 divisional boards of the state board.

The facilities of mark verification, photocopy of answer sheet and revaluation have been made available to the students. Students can apply online from August 29 to September 7 for score verification and photocopy.

In order to re-evaluate the answer sheet of the supplementary examination conducted in July-August 2023, it is mandatory to first apply online and take a photocopy of the answer sheet.

Students are required to apply online to the concerned departmental board by paying the fee in the prescribed format within the next five days after receiving the photocopy.