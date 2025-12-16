Class 10 student dies after being attacked by classmate, accused surrenders to police

A class 10 student died after being brutally attacked by his classmate in the classroom of a private coaching class at Rajgurunagar, Khed, Monday morning. After the incident, the accused, 16, appeared at the Khed police station and surrendered to the police. During the mathematics class when the teacher was writing on the blackboard, the accused suddenly pulled out a knife and repeatedly attacked the victim on his head, neck and lower stomach. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident occurred on Monday at around 8.30 am in the mathematics class for class 10 students at Sanskar coaching classes. The deceased has been identified as Pushkar Dilip Shingade, 16.

During the mathematics class when the teacher was writing on the blackboard, the accused suddenly pulled out a knife and repeatedly attacked the victim on his head, neck and lower stomach. Before anyone could figure out what was happening, the victim lay in a pool of blood, triggering panic among students and staff in the classroom. Somehow, the teacher brought the injured victim outside the classroom and shifted him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. Meanwhile, the accused went to Khed police station on his motorcycle and surrendered himself to the police.

Amol Mandave, deputy superintendent of police (Khed division), said, “This is not any gang war kind of incident. The victim was killed by his friend over old disputes. As per preliminary information, there were fights between the victim and the accused two to three months ago over pushing each other. However, we are investigating and questioning the accused to get more details related to this case.”

Mandave said injury marks were present on the deceased’s throat and stomach. According to Khed police officials, the accused might have planned to kill his classmate which is why he was carrying a knife in his bag.

Vaibhav Ghumatkar, an eyewitness, said, “My sister-in-law called me for help, informing me about the incident. When I came out of my house, I saw the class teacher bringing the injured student out of the classroom. I took my motorcycle and rushed him to a nearby hospital but due to his critical condition, he was referred to a government hospital and shifted there in an ambulance.”

According to Ghumatkar, the accused was present at the spot when the victim was being shifted to the hospital. He later went to the police station and surrendered himself. The police also recovered the weapon used in the crime from the accused, Ghumatkar said.

When Hindustan Times contacted Sanskar coaching classes over the phone, there was no response to the calls.

According to one of the classmates, the accused arrived 10 to 15 minutes late on Monday and sat next to the victim. When the teacher began the lesson, he suddenly pulled out a knife and attacked the victim, causing chaos in the classroom. The victim’s father, Dilip Shingade, alleged that three to four days ago, his son was beaten up by a group of students during class hours to the extent that his clothes were torn. “Even after that incident, my son did not inform me because he was afraid of me. It is the responsibility of the coaching classes to inform parents about what is going on with their children. If they had informed us in time, this incident could have been averted with the help of police intervention,” Dilip Shingade said.

However, the police refuted Dilip Shingade’s claim saying, “We haven’t received any complaints related to this. But we are recording the statements of the class teacher and others. We will investigate further…”