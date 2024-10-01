Class 12 student murdered on college campus; classmate detained 

A Class 12 student was murdered on the campus of Tuljaram Chaturchand College in Baramati on Monday morning, officials said. Pune rural police officials said that Pol had arrived at the college in the morning as per his routine. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident occurred on Monday at around 11:30 am near the college’s administrative building. The deceased, identified as Omkar Pol (17) from Karmala in Solapur district, was a student at the same college. According to the initial investigation, Pol was attacked by two classmates over an ongoing dispute. One of the minors involved in the case has been detained, while a search for the second suspect is underway.

Pune rural police officials said that Pol had arrived at the college in the morning as per his routine. When near the administrative building, he was approached by the two accused.

“There was an ongoing dispute between the deceased and the accused. To settle the score, the two brutally attacked Pol with a koyta and a knife, leaving him in a pool of blood,” said an officer from Baramati city police station. The dispute reportedly stemmed from a disagreement over motorcycle riding.

During the attack, college staff, including a teacher, tried to intervene, but the accused attempted to attack the teacher, who narrowly escaped. One of the accused was detained by the college staff, while the other fled. The college administration confirmed that both the deceased and the accused were hostel residents. On the morning of the incident, they had arrived at the college together.

Avinash Jagtap, the college principal, said, “Both the deceased and the accused were doing reasonably well in their studies. This incident seems to have occurred due to internal disputes. There’s no other apparent reason behind it.”

Jagtap also noted that college staff risked their lives to detain one of the minors and handed him over to the police. Regarding how the accused brought weapons into the college, Jagtap added, “The accused concealed the weapons in their bags. We don’t have a mechanism to check students’ bags, only their identity cards before they enter the premises.”

Following the incident, Jagtap held a meeting with college staff, urging them to enhance security measures to prevent future incidents.

Reacting to the incident, Baramati MP Supriya Sule posted on X (formerly Twitter), “The killing of a youth in broad daylight at a Baramati college is shocking and unfortunate. The state’s law and order situation is deteriorating, with criminals acting fearlessly. This gangsterism, due to the failure of the Home Minister, has taken Maharashtra back many years.”

In another incident, a 24-year-old man was injured in an open firing incident in front of a college in Indapur. The incident was reported on Monday at 6:45 pm near Pune-Solapur highway in Indapur. Police said an unidentified bike-borne individual fired three - four rounds towards Rahul Chavan, who was shifted to a private hospital for medical treatment.