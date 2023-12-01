Cloudy weather to continue in Pune in first week of December: IMD

PUNE The state, including Pune, is not expected to experience cold weather in the first week of December and will instead continue to witness cloudy weather, said officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The state, including Pune, will witness cloudy weather in the first week of December, according to IMD officials. (HT FILE)

A low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression during the next 24 hours and further into a cyclonic storm around December 3.

So, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are likely to experience a wet spell with thunderstorm activity over the next couple of days.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather and forecasting department, IMD, Pune, said, “Under the influence of the weather system over the Bay of Bengal, Maharashtra will continue to experience cloudy weather, especially from December 4 onwards, therefore the state is not likely to experience chilly weather in near future.”

In Pune, the sky will be mainly clear for the next 48 hours and haze conditions will also be observed in some areas during morning hours.

In Maharashtra, Marathwada and Central Maharashtra have been experiencing cloudy weather with isolated moderate rains in some districts for a week now. This situation is likely to continue over the region as the weather system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to strengthen in the next 24 hours.

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning will continue during the next 48 hours. The IMD also issued a yellow alert of ‘watchful conditions’ for Vidarbha and Marathwada for the next 48 hours.

Vaishali Khobragade, meteorologist, IMD, Pune, said, “The systems in the Arabian Sea that are affecting the weather conditions over the state, were earlier over north Maharashtra, these systems are now in southern Madhya Pradesh. Therefore the Vidarbha area is likely to experience partly cloudy weather for the next 48 hours.”

“From December 4 onwards the moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal will again result in to cloudy weather in most areas in the state,” she said.