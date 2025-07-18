CM directs officials to fast-track modernisation of Shirdi Airport

PUNE: In preparation for the upcoming Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed officials to fast-track the expansion and modernisation of Shirdi Airport, calling it a critical aviation hub for managing increased passenger traffic during the religious congregation. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed officials to fast-track expansion and modernisation of Shirdi Airport for the upcoming Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela. (ANI)

Fadnavis reviewed the status of ongoing and proposed works at the airport, including the construction of a new Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower, modern passenger terminal, and integrated cargo facility during a high-level meeting held at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai.

“The upcoming Kumbh Mela will attract lakhs of pilgrims from across the country and abroad. In this context, Shirdi Airport will serve as a major gateway. Therefore, it is essential that all expansion and renovation works are completed before the event begins,” Fadnavis said.

“If required, deploy additional manpower and speed-up procurement and structural design work. I expect all necessary tasks to be completed within the next week to avoid any delays,” the CM instructed.

Fadnavis also emphasised the growing importance of Shirdi Airport in Maharashtra’s aviation sector. “Given its proximity to the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports, Shirdi can also be developed as a parking hub for smaller aircraft. We must start planning for this now by acquiring additional land and building future-ready infrastructure,” he said.

The meeting was attended by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar; water resources minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil; additional chief secretary Sanjay Sethi; MADC (Maharashtra Airport Development Company) vice-chairperson and managing director (MD) Swati Pandey; and district officials from Shirdi and Ahilyanagar. Technical representatives from consultancy and contractor agencies also presented their progress reports.

Pandey noted that several tenders have already been floated and execution will be initiated in phases. With the Kumbh Mela just months away, the state government has made it clear that Shirdi Airport must be fully equipped to handle the surge in religious tourists and become a fixture for regional air connectivity in Maharashtra.