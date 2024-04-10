CM Eknath Shinde to address Mahayuti workers in Pune today

PUNE Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will address Mahayuti workers at Balgandharva auditorium on Thursday to check election preaperdness, said officials. Meanwhile, Shinde and deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will campaign at Saswad on Friday and address a rally for NCP candidate Sunetra Pawar. (HT FILE)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) city unit president Dheeraj Ghate, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) head Deepak Mankar and Shiv Sena leader Nana Bhangire jointly organised a meeting of the party workers on Wednesday.

“Chief Minister will address the Mahayuti workers jointly. The party workers have been instructed to remain present for the meeting,” said the leaders.

Shinde would also ampaign for BJP candidate Murlidhar Mohol in the city.

Meanwhile, Shinde and deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will campaign at Saswad on Friday and address a rally for NCP candidate Sunetra Pawar.