CM Shinde visits affected farms in Ahmednagar district

Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday visited farms that were damaged due to unseasonal rains in Ahmednagar district and conducted an inspection. He also visited some parts of Dharashiv in Marathwada. Shinde was seen interacting with farmers personally to learn about their issues. CM Shinde also held an interactive session with farmers at Vankute Gramdaivat Temple. (HT PHOTO)

Unseasonal rains, stormy winds and hailstorms wreaked havoc on farms causing severe damage to crops especially in Vankute village of Parner Taluka of Ahmednagar district. Shinde assured the farmers that the state government will soon provide assistance. Onion, watermelon, tomato, groundnuts and other crops such as wheat, and bitter gourd, have been uprooted.

Shinde also visited homes of farmers that were destroyed and instructed the district administration to construct the collapsed houses and ordered to provide Gharkul houses from Sabari Gharkul Yojana to 22 displaced families in Wankute village.

“We have instructed the district officials to conduct panchnamas of damaged crops and accordingly farmers will be provided the necessary assistance. The compensation will be pain within a week after the panchnama is completed. Also, 10kg of wheat and rice will also be distributed to the families of the affected farmers,” said Shinde.

State revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil, MP Sadashivarao Lokhande, and divisional commissioner Radhakrishna Game were also present during CM’s visit.

CM Shinde also held an interactive session with farmers at Vankute Gramdaivat Temple. “This government belongs to common farmers and is aware of their pain. The government firmly behind the farmers The government has taken a historic decision to consider rain falling up to 10 millimeters for five consecutive days as a natural disaster. In Namo Shetkari Samman Yojana, farmers are now being given annual assistance of ₹12,000 and crop insurance is being taken out at ₹1.”