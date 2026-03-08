CM proposes ₹40,909-crore projects for Pune

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday proposed an Urban Growth Centre project worth ₹40,909 crore while presenting the state budget, with a focus on large-scale infrastructure and economic development in and around Pune. Among the tourism initiatives, a skywalk has been proposed at Lonavla at an estimated cost of ₹822 crore. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The ambitious plan includes 159 projects covering roads, tunnels, tourism infrastructure, Metro connectivity, airport access, animation and other sectors.

Minister of state for urban development and MLA Madhuri Misal said the blueprint for the Urban Growth Centre plan has already been prepared and the projects will be implemented soon.

“Under the project, we have proposed improved road connectivity, flyovers, tunnel works and tourism projects,” Misal said.

During the budget presentation, Fadnavis said, “Like Mumbai, we are developing growth hubs at Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. It will help to generate employment.”

Among the tourism initiatives, a skywalk has been proposed at Lonavla at an estimated cost of ₹822 crore. In addition, development works at religious and tourist sites worth ₹22 crore have been proposed, covering eight religious locations and three tourist destinations.

Under the river pollution abatement plan, measures will be undertaken along Indrayani, Pavana and Mula-Mutha at a total cost of ₹1,975 crore.

The growth centre plan also proposes the creation of specialised hubs across the Pune region. These include an automobile hub and sub-regional centre at Chakan, a riverfront and pilgrimage hub at Alandi, a life sciences and smart agriculture hub at Loni Kalbhor, a commuter town at Khadakwasla, a logistics and industrial hub at Shikrapur, an agro-processing hub at Uruli Kanchan, and a heritage and educational hub at Nasrapur.

Major infrastructure components such as the proposed Pune Ring Road and multiple connectivity projects for the proposed Purandar International Airport have also been included under the initiative.

Fadnavis said the project is expected to generate significant employment opportunities in Pune and across Maharashtra.