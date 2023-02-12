CM Shinde lauds Town Planning Department

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised the role of the Town Planning Department in Maharashtra’s urban planning and development on Saturday.

Shinde was speaking at the conference celebrating the department’s 109th anniversary in Pune. The CM took part in the event via video conference.

Shinde stated, “Maharashtra is one of the most densely populated states in the country. India’s urban areas are likely to house 50 per cent of the country’s population by 2030. The role of town planning departments in urban population planning is critical. The regional and development plan is being prepared by the town planning department.”

He emphasised the importance of constant development to keep up with global trends.

“We have approved all the regional plans for most of the districts, while 106 plans of various towns are currently in the pipeline. The town planning department is using modern technology to prepare and execute the plans,” he added.

Vikas Patil, director of the state’s town planning department, informed that a ₹1,000 crore project for the department’s digitalisation is ready for approval.