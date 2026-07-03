CM to set up expert panel on original Pune-Nashik rail project route: Vikhe Patil

Minister of Water Resources in state cabinet, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said that chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis will set up a committee of experts to study the feasibility of establishing the Pune-Nashik semi-high-speed rail project along its original route via Sangamner and Narayangaon. A group of MLAs from Pune, Nashik and Ahilyanagar, led by Vikhe Patil and former minister Dilip Walse Patil, met Fadnavis in Mumbai on Friday and discussed the issue. (HT FILE)

A group of MLAs from Pune, Nashik and Ahilyanagar, led by Vikhe Patil and former minister Dilip Walse Patil, met Fadnavis in Mumbai on Friday and discussed the issue.

In a statement, Vikhe Patil said the elected representatives informed the CM that they opposed any change in the project’s route.

During his visit to Pune last month, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had announced that the revised route of the project would be via Ahilyanagar and Shirdi, and that the detailed project report was ready.

The original route of the project was via Sangamner, Narayangaon, Manchar and Rajgurunagar. However, the scientific community had raised concerns about this alignment due to the presence of the protected radio-silence zone of the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) near Narayangaon. The Railways later altered the route via Shirdi and Ahilyanagar.

Vikhe Patil said the MLAs were of the view that the original alignment would further boost agriculture, industry, trade and travel across the three districts of Pune, Ahilyanagar and Nashik.

The MLAs also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister highlighting farmers’ opposition to the proposed Rahuri–Shani Shingnapur rail route, as it would require the acquisition of highly fertile land.

They further noted that there is already good highway connectivity between Rahuri and Shani Shingnapur, making a rail line unnecessary.

Talking to HT, Shiv Sena MLA from Sangamner in Ahilyanagar, Amol Khatal, said the elected representatives urged the CM to impress upon the Union government not to divert the project route via Shirdi and Ahilyanagar.

“If the alignment is altered by 12–15 km in the original stretch near Narayangaon, the functioning of the GMRT would not be impacted,” Khatal said. “Fadnavis said that the expert committee would be set up as soon as possible. Once the panel submits its feedback, he would take up the matter with the Union government,” he added.

According to the MLA, after the project was announced, local administrations in Nashik and Ahilyanagar had already begun the land acquisition process in Sinnar (Nashik) and Sangamner (Ahilyanagar).

“It would take less time to travel between Pune and Nashik if the rail route goes via Sangamner and Narayangaon. If it is diverted, the purpose of the project would be defeated as travel time between Pune and Nashik would increase significantly,” he added.